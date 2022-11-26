Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, November 26, 2022

Posted at 7:56 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 10:56:30-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We'll remain calm through the weekend, with cold mornings and afternoon highs back in the low 60s.

Next week, a weather system kicks up the wind Monday (southwest gusts 25 mph) and Tuesday (north gusts 20 mph). The chance of showers is only 10% in Las Vegas on Monday night, but a big cool down to highs in the low 50s is forecast Tuesday and beyond. Low temperatures will drop from the low 40s this weekend to the low 30s starting Tuesday night. Another weather system poses a better chance for valley rain and mountain snow next Friday, and should reinforce the chilly temperatures.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018