13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, November 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cold start to the day in the 20s as north breezes continue. The wind chill dropped into the 20s at times early Saturday. We'll see daytime highs land in the upper 50s with sunny and breezy conditions- north gusts will reach 20-25 mph in Las Vegas. Windy conditions are expected through Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley with gusts to 45 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in place through 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday is sunny and calm (winds under 10 mph) with upper 30s early followed by upper 50s in the afternoon. Highs are back in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday, with mid 60s on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. A few light north breezes (gusts 15 mph) are expected for the holiday, but all things considered, the forecast looks good. Nighttime lows will be in the low 40s in Las Vegas most of next week.