13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Nov. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A beautiful weekend ahead in Southern Nevada with above average temperatures and breezy afternoon conditions. We'll see daytime highs land in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Southwest winds 10-15 mph should be expected Saturday with gusts to 20 mph. We'll see those wind speeds increase to 25 mph Sunday before the wind backs off slightly Monday. Don't forget, our clocks "fall back" Saturday night which means the sun will rise around 6 a.m. and the sun will set around 5 p.m. Sunday. It also means we gain an hour of sleep! Mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend before more cloud cover moves in early next week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s Monday and the low 70s the rest of the week, leveling out towards 'average' numbers for this time of year. We'll stay mostly dry the remainder of the week with overnight lows dropping into the mid to low 50s.