13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, May 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat and humidity continue in Las Vegas, alongside some rain chances. Highs will sizzle in the low to mid 90s this afternoon as shower and storm coverage increases across the mountains and then drifts south, possibly sending pockets of rain with gusty wind and lightning into parts of Las Vegas. That 30% chance lingers this evening. Lows tonight eventually drop to the low 70s. Mountain showers and storm chances remain at 40% to 60% today and this weekend. Drier air is expected next week, alongside southwest winds at 15-25 mph and highs in the mid and upper 90s. Lows at night will be in the low and mid 70s for the next week.

Pollen levels remain moderate with ragweed, olive, and grass causing most of the problems. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year. To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade when possible, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water.