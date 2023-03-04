13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, March 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weekend winds return, with 50 mph southwest gusts by Saturday midday (64°) and 40 mph southwest gusts throughout most of Sunday (59°). A Wind Advisory is in place from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday for the Spring Mountains and all of Las Vegas. Spring Mountains will see the worst of the wind with gusts nearing 70 mph. Near 60° highs continue early next week as winds linger at 20 mph Monday before dropping below 15 mph Tuesday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday will keep the dry, cool pattern intact: upper 30s at daybreak will be followed by highs near 60°.