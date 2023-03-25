13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, March 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chilly weekend ahead of us with temperatures landing 15°-20° below average. Highs are limited to the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph are expected this weekend through early next week. Monday sees low 60s. Partly cloudy conditions are here Friday through Monday. There's a brief spurt near70° Tuesday (accompanied by southwest winds at 20-30 mph) as our next system approaches and brings a 10% shower chance. We dip to the low 60s Wednesday as the rain chance hits 20% and southwest winds linger at 15-25 mph. We anticipate mid 60s next Friday, which is the last day of March, and are hopeful that temperatures trend back near 70° as we flip the calendar to April next weekend.