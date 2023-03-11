13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, March 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A windy Saturday ahead of us with southwest winds around 15-25 mph through the day and gusts up to 35 mph. We'll see the clouds clear out for more sunshine later on today- which brings us near 73° this afternoon. We spring forward overnight before better conditions expected Sunday. High pressure builds back in allowing wind speeds to back off with more sunshine and temperatures landing in the low 70s. Monday remains mild (low 70s) and calm (winds under 15 mph) with more sun than clouds. Southwest gusts to 30 mph return on Tuesday, when clouds thicken and a small 10% shower chance develops as highs return to the mid 70s. A better chance of showers on Wednesday (30%) with a slight drop to the upper 60s as west winds gust to 25 mph. Thursday sees northwest breezes at 15-25 mph and highs in the mid 60s despite a mostly sunny sky.