13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Mar. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The second of two storm system is swinging into our region Saturday bringing strong winds, light rain and cooler temperatures. A Wind Advisory is in place through 8 p.m. Saturday for all of Southern Nevada with sustained winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. We're watching a 30% chance of showers for Las Vegas, which brings a 50% chance of snow showers to our local mountains. That potential for precipitation dwindles to 10% by Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain more than 10 degrees below average for the next few days, landing in the upper 50s and low 60s for daytime highs. Our overnight and early morning temperatures will fall into the low 40s through the rest of the week. Temperatures hit an upward trend reaching 70 by Wednesday.