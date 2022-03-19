13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Mar. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cloud cover continues to increase overnight into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front that brings gusty wind and cooler air to the region. Wind speeds gradually increase Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and gusts 30-35 mph for the second half of the day. Gusts approach the 45 mph mark Sunday with highs falling about 10º to the upper 60s and low 70s in Las Vegas. A Wind Advisory will be in place Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. for all of Southern Nevada. An isolated rain chance around 10% hangs around this weekend until the front moves on and the cloud cover clears early next week. The breeze lingers Monday and Tuesday with a big warm up expected, highs climb to the mid 70s by Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and low to mid 80s for the second half of next week.