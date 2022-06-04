13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Jun. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southern Nevada Friday and Saturday with southwest wind gusts 30-35 increasing fire danger across the region. More cloud cover is expected Saturday with lows in the mid 70s and highs near the seasonal average in the mid 90s. Gusts to 35 mph could pick up blowing dust and debris and could create choppier conditions on area lakes with waves 1-2 feet. No outdoor burning is recommended with the dry and windy conditions, the Red Flag Warning lasts through Saturday night. Winds calm, skies clear, and temperatures warm starting Sunday into next week. We settle into a stretch of hot and sunny days with highs in the low 100s for the first half of next week, climbing 105º-110º by next weekend.