LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture remains in play this weekend leading to hot and humid conditions across southern Nevada. We'll see daytime highs landing close to 110 both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a 10% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall is much higher for the high terrain like the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Storm chances will linger through the weekend into Tuesday before drying out more mid-week. Temperatures range close to 108 through Thursday with overnight temps falling back into the upper 80s and low 90s.