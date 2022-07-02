LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warm and windy holiday weekend ahead with a Red Flag Warning in place Saturday through Monday. The potential for fires to spread is high with gusty southwest winds 30-40 mph and low relative humidity. For the Fourth of July weekend, it's a good idea to have a fire extinguisher handy, leave the big fireworks to the professionals, and never leave grills or fires unattended. You'll want to keep a five foot area around any fire and place grills away from homes, decks and trees. We'll see daytime highs landing at 104° Saturday, 100° Sunday and 98° on Independence Day. Overnight temperatures will continue falling into the upper 70s and low 80s.