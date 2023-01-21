13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, January 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breezes on Saturday and Sunday will be limited to 5-15 mph, but with cold air in place, they'll still be noticeable. Our mostly sunny weekend weather features sunrise temperatures in the low and mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. Laughlin will see 40 mph gusts again on Saturday, and another push of gusty north winds arrives Sunday into Monday. A cold front brings gusts towards 55 mph Saturday afternoon through Monday for the Spring Mountains, Colorado River Valley and southern Clark County. A Wind Advisory will be in place 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday for those regions. Gusts reach closer to 35 mph for the Vegas valley Sunday evening and Monday morning, which could produce patchy blowing dust. Temperatures remain 7-10° below average through Tuesday with overnight and early morning temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Mid to upper 50s return around midweek.