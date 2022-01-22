13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Windy conditions will continue through southern Nevada Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in place for southern Clark County through 4 p.m.- expected to impact Lake Havasu, Bullhead City, Hoover Dam, Searchlight and Primm. We'll see sustained north winds 20-30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. For most of the Las Vegas valley, gusts will reach closer to 30 mph with sustained north wids 15-20 mph- more of a nuisance wind and below advisory thresholds. Temperatures are kicking off in the 40s for the early morning hours before landing in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon. Similar temperatures expected Sunday with less wind. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and dry conditions through the rest of the week. Temperatures begin an upward trend into next week with mid 60s for daytime highs.