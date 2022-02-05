13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Feb. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures settle in for the big event weekend in Las Vegas before our warming trend takes highs to 70º for the first time since early December. Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy by Saturday afternoon, but otherwise conditions stay calm and pleasant with highs landing in the low 60s, right on target for the seasonal average. We're back to sunny skies Sunday with a light breeze as highs bump to the mid 60s. No weather worries in the forecast for our recreation spots this weekend, Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon see highs in the 40s with 60s for Lake Mead and Lake Mohave where the breeze will produce waves up to 2 feet. A big warm up arrives by the middle of next week, Monday's high of 63º jumps to 70º by Tuesday , 8º above average for this time of year, and we hold close to 70º through the end of next week under sunny skies with dry conditions.