13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Feb. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cooler than average temperatures stick around this weekend before 70s make a comeback next week under a mix of sun and clouds. A light breeze picks up this weekend, but gusts should stay under 25 mph for the Las Vegas region. It's a different story for the Colorado River Valley with north gusts up to 40-50 mph through 4 p.m. Saturday. A Wind Advisory will be in place for that region. Lows land in the mid 30s both mornings this weekend making for cold starts to each day, but our warming trend slowly takes high temperatures back to a more pleasant place. Highs land in the upper 50s Saturday under a sunny sky with low 60s on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. We're back to the low 70s Monday with sunshine and the warming trend takes highs to the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday, about 10º above the seasonal average. Breezy wind picks up Thursday with our next system bringing highs in the upper 60s back by Friday.