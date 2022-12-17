13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, December 17, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas saw the second coldest temperature of the year early Saturday morning, hitting 30° at 5:45 a.m. That ties January 3, 2022 for the second coldest day of the caldenar year behind January 2, 2022, which hit a low of 28°. The weekend looks calm with breezes at 5-10 mph and partly cloudy conditions each day. Saturday's daytime highs won't escape the upper 40s. Sunday begins near freezing again (upper 20s in some neighborhoods) and finishes in the low 50s. We'll climb from the low 50s Monday to the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then return to the low 60s Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks. Milder highs in the low and mid 60s should stick around through Christmas weekend.