13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Brrr! Las Vegas officially dropped to 32° Saturday morning, breaking a 674 day record-breaking streak of temperatures above freezing at McCarran International Airport. The second-longest streak was 423 days. Even at our warmest Saturday afternoon, temperatures stay below the seasonal average with highs in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. We stick with sunshine and cool temps Sunday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Our next storm system is set to swing in early next week with increasing clouds Monday and highs back to the upper 50s. Tuesday looks wet and windy with gusts to 30 mph in Las Vegas and a 70% chance for valley rain and mountain snow across the region. Temperatures drop again behind this system with highs back to the low 50s by Wednesday.