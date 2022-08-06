13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, August 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your weekend looks dry with temperatures warming into the upper 90s and low 100s Saturday through Monday. We could see some showers and isolated thunderstorms across Lincoln County and the mountains south of Las Vegas, but not much else in the region. Scattered thundershowers return Monday and Tuesday (20% chance) and become more likely Wednesday and Thursday (30-40% chance) as high pressure over the Four Corners sends more monsoon moisture to Southern Nevada. Highs will drop from 101° Monday to the mid 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the low 80s most of next week.