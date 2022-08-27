Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, August 27, 2022

The August 27, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 11:02:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drier air this weekend means no storms for Las Vegas on Saturday or Sunday, while highs hover around 100° alongside southwest winds at 25 mph and 20 mph, respectively. Dry weather is expected to continue much of next week as highs sizzle near 105° Tuesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018