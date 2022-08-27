13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, August 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drier air this weekend means no storms for Las Vegas on Saturday or Sunday, while highs hover around 100° alongside southwest winds at 25 mph and 20 mph, respectively. Dry weather is expected to continue much of next week as highs sizzle near 105° Tuesday and beyond. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 11:02:01-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.