13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Summer-like heat expected this weekend as an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for the lower elevations of southern Nevada Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb near record values Saturday afternoon with a forecast high of 108º in Las Vegas, mid 80s on Mt. Charleston, and close to 110º on Lake Mead. We'll enjoy sunny skies and a light breeze otherwise, with heat being the only weather concern. Similar high temperatures are expected Sunday as the Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 p.m., but a shift in wind direction out of the southeast will bring an increase in humidity that adds in isolated storm chances by Monday. Highs fall near 105º on Monday, 100º on Tuesday, and to the low to mid 90s on Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Right now storm chances look to land between 20%-30% each day next week with pockets of heavy rain and lightning possible as storms develop.