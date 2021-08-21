13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Aug. 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We have a pleasant weekend ahead in Las Vegas with afternoon highs landing below seasonal averages through Sunday. Daytime highs land in the upper 90s to low 100s Saturday and Sunday under moslty sunny skies and a bit of haze from wildfires in the sierra. As wind picks up Saturday afternoon, the wind flow will likely take some smoke north and east over Central California and Nevada. We'll see wind gusts ranging 25-30 mph Saturday, which could create choppy conditions out on the lakes. We'll see warmer weather heading into the work week with triple digits back in the forecast. Daytime highs land near 106 by Wednesday under mostly sunny conditions.