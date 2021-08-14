13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Aug. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Hazy, humid and hot conditions are expected Saturday as daytime highs land near 105°. Air quality is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups through the weekend due to a combination of smoke and ozone concerns. California wildfire smoke has blanketed the Southwest US which combines with fair weather to favor high levels of ozone. Temperatures rise tomorrow and Monday landing near 108°, which is about 5° above average for this time of year. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place for Death Valley, the Western Mojave Desert, Western Clark and Southern Nye County from 10 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures will range from 105° to 110° for Barstow and Pahrump while daytime highs soar towards 120°-123° at Death Valley National Park. We'll hang on to monsoon moisture most of the week with a slim 10% chance for isolated storms in the valley and 30-40% chances for the local mountains. Storm chances increase to 20% Tuesday night through Thursday as temperatures drop into the low 100s.