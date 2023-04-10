13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, April 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect near record highs Monday and Tuesday with upper 80s and low 90s. Monday's forecast high of 89° runs a couple degrees shy of the 91° record set in 2014. Tuesday's 93° is forecast to either tie or break the 92° record- also set in 2014. Lots of sunshine pairs with light winds Monday before gusts up to 30 mph return Tuesday. Overnight and early morning temperatures tumble into the mid to upper 60s. Another system moves into the Great Basin by mid week that will usher in a mild cool-down- that brings us into the upper 70s Thursday through Saturday.