13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Apr. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —It's the final day of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas! We'll continue to battle the breeze through the weekend and beyond with gusts up to 20 mph Saturday, 30 mph Sunday and 25 mph on Monday. Look for mostly sunny skies and dry conditions Saturday daytime highs near 90°. Southwest breezes kick in after noontime. Temperatures hit 85° Sunday, 88° Monday before falling back into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall these conditions are near or above the temperatures we typically see this time of year. We'll see a climb towards the low 90s by Thursday into next weekend.Nighttime temperatures will be in the low 60s most of this stretch. No threat of triple digit heat in the forecast over the next 1-2 weeks as we work through the first half of May.