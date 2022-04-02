Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Apr. 2, 2022

The April 2, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 10:50:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Warmer than average conditions stick around through the weekend as we settle into a stretch of 80s. A daytime high of 85° will pair with mostly sunny skies and afternoon breezes. We'll watch temperatures fall into the mid 70s by 9 a.m. Saturday night and overnight temperatures tumble into the low 60s. Sunday brings a slight cool down, but daytime highs remain warm around 80°. We'll watch more clouds creep into our region Saturday night into Sunday afternoon with a 10% rain chance in Las Vegas and a 20% shower chance for our local mountains. Temperatures climb back towards 90° next week with another round of breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine.

