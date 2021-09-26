13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Sept. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Storm Prediction Center has the Las Vegas region under thunderstorm chances for Saturday and Sunday. We have an upper-level disturbance off the California gulf that is bringing isolated showers and storms for Saturday. Most of the action is staying in southeast California and Arizona. We have a layer of dry air around the Las Vegas valley, keeping a lot of that action at bay but moisture will continue to build in the area for the rest of the weekend.

Another area of low pressure is going to swing in off the Pacific Northwest right on the heels of this current low. It will start to move faster on Sunday, increasing those chances for spotty showers and storms. It won’t be a washout but keep the umbrella or raincoat at the ready as you may get caught under one of these quick developing showers. The highest levels of moisture are showing for Mohave county and for Southern Nevada’s higher elevations. Clouds will continue to build through the weekend but with this moisture and wind we do catch a break from poor air quality.

As this low shifts eastward, a cold front will pass through late Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of this front, winds will start to pick up again with gusts as high as 25-30 mph. As this low passes through, we will cool down quite a bit with highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. As winds pick up on Tuesday there is going to be the chance for fire weather for the Great Basin. We’ll have to keep an eye out for daytime humidity levels on Tuesday before the cold front passes through. Temperatures will slowly climb to around average by next weekend.