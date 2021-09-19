13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lingering showers will dissipate this evening and we’ll head into a dry week. Temperatures will remain around average, to slightly below average for the beginning of the week but will rise to near 100 towards the end.

Widespread haze is expected for Sunday. High pressure will return following this upper level low’s departure which brought us the storms and better air quality. As High pressure will dominate over the region for the week, air quality is expected to worsen.

Winds can gust upwards to 25 to 30 mph around the city tomorrow and Monday but are expected to stay below fire danger thresholds. There is a Red Flag Warning for northern Nye county.