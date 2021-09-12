13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Sept. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Above average temperatures will stick around through the weekend and the beginning of the week. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Colorado River Basin until Monday night. There, temperatures will range between 110F to 115F. The intense heat could lead to heat-related illnesses.

Drier air is settling in after a busy last few days with severe weather. The windy weekend will continue with gusts reaching 25 to 30 MPH on Sunday and Monday. Strong high pressure will reign over the region for the beginning of the week. Temperatures will stay steady and won’t move much. We’ll run slightly above average through the beginning of the week but by next weekend we’ll drop to the 90s.