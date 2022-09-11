13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Sep. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Increasing moisture continues to flow into Southern Nevada as remnants of former hurricane Kay move inland. We saw this increase in cloud cover Friday with clouds hanging on through Saturday. Skies will look similar through the rest of the weekend as isolated chances for showers and storms remain for Southern Nevada and surrounding counties. Keep the umbrella at the ready if you’re heading out for the end of the weekend. It’s not shaping up to be a wash-out but quick heavy showers are possible. There is a Flood Watch in effect for the region until midnight.

Temperatures have taken a dive from earlier in the week. Highs for the rest of the weekend and all next week will remain in the 90s. By the middle of the week, temperatures will struggle to surpass 90℉ across the Las Vegas Valley. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will stay below 100℉ for the most part next week. Humidity will steadily rise as moisture continues to spill in.

The highest chances for rain Sunday are for the mountains and along the Colorado River Basin. Chances around Las Vegas are still possible but rain chances ramp up for all of Southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday. So we’ll have an active start to the week with gusty winds and flooding being concerns.