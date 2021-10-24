13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Oct. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind and partly cloudy skies expected through the weekend before our next storm system brings more significant gusts and a chance for rain Monday. Saturday night stays calm and comfortable with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s through dinner time with gusts near 25 mph. Same story expected Sunday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s with breezy wind and partly cloudy skies. Monday's storm system increases gust speeds over 35 mph with a Wind Advisory for Lincoln, Nye, and western Clark Counties where gusts could exceed 55 mph at times. A 60% rain chance develops in the afternoon with scattered showers expected across the region with light snow possible in the mountains. The storm system exits quickly on Tuesday with winds calming and skies clearing by Tuesday afternoon, but much cooler temps left behind. Highs struggle to make it to 70º on Tuesday with lows in the low 50s. We'll warm up into the end of next week with more seasonal temps in the upper 70s for next weekend as the sunny skies stick around.