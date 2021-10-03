13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dry and warm weather will stick with us through the weekend before another weather system pushes in on Monday. For Sunday the valley will sit between 2 areas of low pressure. This will increase upper level heights over our area and bring mild conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley and stay in the mid to upper 60s for higher elevations. As the first low moves east and the second low trails in behind from the Pacific coast, more clouds will build and the chances for showers and thunderstorms increase for the beginning of the work week.

A cooler and unsettled pattern will dominate for the week. Storms are possible across Southern Nevada with the highest chances for rain being on Tuesday. There is the chance for showers to move in early late Monday and linger through the night on Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet with highs reaching the upper 70s around Las Vegas on Tuesday and staying in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Models are showing a lull in precipitation for Wednesday and Thursday before another round of moisture set to push in on Friday. Timing and amounts will depend on how deep this moisture level gets but higher chances of rain look to be for the Sierra’s.