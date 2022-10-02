13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Oct. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will stay above average through the week with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s around Las Vegas with a breeze. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will hover right around 100℉ and the Spring Mountains will make it to the mid 60s each day. There won’t be much change-up throughout the week as we have a stalled out weather pattern. Something interesting to note are the areas of low pressure center right over our region and high pressure sitting in the four corners. This is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest. Southern Nevada has a good grip on overall dryness but upper level analysis indicates that we could see a slight boost in moisture Sunday and Monday. This coupled with instability to our west and south as Hurricane Orlene. This won’t be a direct impact but it could indirectly influence the beginning of the week.

Other than that slight chance we have to keep our eye on, the week will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Sensitive groups should know that air quality will be moderate with elevated levels of ozone.