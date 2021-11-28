13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Nov. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —High pressure settles in over the valley for the weekend. Temperatures will rise significantly as ridging continues to build with this high pressure. Days will start and end crisp with clear skies. We’ll warm between 5-10 degrees above normal for the weekend. Highs will approach records for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. Sunny skies will hold and temperatures will stay steady for next week. We’ll have a warm start to December with lighter winds.