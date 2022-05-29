13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, May. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An upper-level disturbance has resulted in deep troughing over the western United States. The lowering of these upper level heights has pushed winds past 40 mph for higher elevations. Winds have been gusting over 30 mph along the Colorado River Basin, creating choppy conditions on the lake. As winds picked up and humidity levels dropped below 15%, there is a Fire Weather Danger Warning in effect for the Southern Great Basin. Something to keep in mind over this holiday weekend: no outdoor burning recommended.

Winds can still gusts over 25 mph Sunday, keeping that Fire Weather Danger Warning in effect for the rest of the weekend. This upper-level disturbance not only increased our winds speeds but also brought down temperatures to below average. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will reach the mid 90s but if you’re looking for a cooler escape, highs will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s for the Spring Mountains.

Memorial Day is forecast to be our coolest day of the week. Highs will drop 5 to 10 degrees below average. Temperatures will rebound again Tuesday. Highs will reach the triple digits Thursday and Friday as we get another round of wind for the end of the week.