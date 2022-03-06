13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Mar. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re in for a roller coaster ride through the weekend and next week. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the evening for Southern Clark County. It extends through Sunday morning for the western Mojave desert and the northwest deserts. Sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected across Southern Nevada with gusts upwards to 50 mph possible.

We’ll just scrape by 60 on Sunday but drop a few degrees on Monday. We’ll be running below normal until Wednesday. We’ll rise to the 60s again Tuesday and flirt with 70 on Wednesday. Then we’ll trend in the upper 60s to low 70s through next weekend.