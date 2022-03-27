13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Mar. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll start the weekend with record breaking temperatures Saturday. We’re running almost 20 degrees above normal. The previous record was 87 degrees set back in 1947 and we’ve already hit the 90s. However, the weather will take a turn for the end of the weekend.

A potent low pressure system is churning in the Pacific off the California coast. It will steadily move inland and that’s when we’ll see temperatures take a dive. We won’t drop too much Sunday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s but temperatures fall to the 70s Monday as this system barrels through.

This system has tapped into a good amount of tropical moisture and rain chances have increased significantly for Monday and early Tuesday. Highest amounts will be across the Sierra’s with snow expected 6,000 feet and above. Snow totals will stay on the light side with the valley floor possibly getting to about 0.25” rain. Higher elevations could hit around 0.50”. There are no flood advisories out as of now but even this small amount, especially since we’re coming out of a long dry period could produce some ponding, particularly in flood prone areas.

The other big story with this next weather maker is winds. Winds will start to pick up Sunday with gusts over 30 mph possible around the Las Vegas Valley and over 40 mph along the Colorado River Basin. These windy conditions will last through Tuesday. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for western Clark county and southern/central Nye county Sunday.

After this system makes its way out of the region, temperatures will slowly rebound Wednesday but then we’ll hover around average temperatures heading into the weekend. A shortwave of energy will push through to bring temperatures back down to the 70s and there is a slight chance for light precipitation Thursday.