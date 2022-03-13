13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Mar. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A strong area of low pressure is spinning in from the Gulf of Alaska will plow through Sunday. Snow and rain are expected for the Northwest states and the upper mid-western plains. Moisture will be very limited for the Mojave Desert and the Sierra’s, but the system will produce strong downslope winds off the mountains so a breezy Sunday is in-store. Winds will be higher along the Spring Mountains and the Colorado River Basin than Las Vegas proper but we breezes can be expected. The western Mojave Desert can see wind gusts over 40 mph.

It will still be breezy in these areas on Monday, but Southern Nevada will continue to warm through the week. Highs will reach the mid 70s through Monday and flirt with 80 but Tuesday. Highs will drop just slightly for the middle of the week, but will stay above average. Highs will again hit the 80s by Saturday.