13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jun. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gusty winds continue to blow through the area Saturday with lighter winds sticking around for Father’s Day. It won’t be as windy Sunday but gusts as high as 25 mph are still possible along the Colorado River Basin and higher elevations. The Red Flag Warning will expire Saturday night. With sustained winds between 20-30 mph and gusts upwards to 50 mph, there is an elevated fire weather risk. No outdoor burning is recommended with rapid spread likely if sparked. A Lake Wind advisory is in effect through Saturday evening as well. If you’re in the St.George region there has been a High Wind Warning issued through the same time.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cooler with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s on Juneteenth around the valley. The Spring Mountains will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s. Enjoy the 10-15 degree below average temperatures for the holidays!

High pressure will start building next week, allowing temperatures to rebound to the triple digits again by Tuesday. A subtropical ridge over the South-central states will create conditions for monsoon. We’ll have limited moisture but some will try to fight through the dry air with slight chances for pop-up showers next weekend but most of the region is trending dry with shower possibilities light.