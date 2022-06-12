13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jun. 11, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dangerous heat continues to grip the valley through the weekend. Highs will be running 5-10 degrees above average. Temperatures will hover in that 105-110 range around the Las Vegas Valley. These are record approaching temperatures. Temperatures over 110 are forecast for the Colorado River Basin. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for all of Southern Nevada through Saturday evening. It is extended to Sunday evening for the Laughlin/Bullhead City areas.

Along with the extreme heat, we are also dealing with windy conditions across the desert Southwest. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the Southern Great Basin Sunday and Monday. Winds can gusts upwards to 40 mph, creating high fire weather danger. No outdoor burning is recommended. The winds will also kick up dust, potentially causing hazardous road conditions and poor air quality. If out on the roads, be careful of blowing dust, which can create white out conditions. Air quality will be in the moderate zone, with high levels of ozone and dust.

A cold front will push through Monday, dropping temperatures a few degrees. However, this cool-down will be short-lived as temperatures rebound to the 100s again as ridging builds behind this passing weather system. The forecast gets a little tricky late in the week, heading into next weekend. The way upper-level patterns are looking, we can be set-up for some monsoonal moisture Saturday into Sunday. There is a chance for some rain, with the highest chances being along the Colorado River Valley and Arizona.