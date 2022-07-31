13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jul. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The desert Southwest continues to get caught under monsoon storms. There are scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in Mohave and San Bernardino counties. This instability and moisture is flowing towards the Las Vegas Valley with storms still possible Saturday evening. Within these storms, heavy rain and high winds are possible. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Mohave and San Bernardino counties through late Saturday. A few Flash Flood Warnings are in effect through eastern Arizona. If you encounter any flooded roadways, turn around and don’t drown.

Pop-up storms are in the forecast again Sunday. Similar to these last few days, these storms can develop really quickly, like pop-corn getting heated. That’s the same thing that is happening in the atmosphere. These unstable conditions will last through the beginning of the week. If you hear thunder or see lightning, get indoors.

High temperatures are well below normal this weekend and this will be the trend for most of next week. Highs in the 90s are expected through Thursday with a slight rise to the triple digits for the middle of the week. Conditions for another round of monsoon are primed for next weekend. Temperatures will fall back down to the 90s at the end of the week.