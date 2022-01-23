Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jan. 22, 2022

items.[0].videoTitle
The January 22, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 21:52:24-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All Wind Advisories have expired across the region. It is still windy outside, making temperatures feel slightly nippy at times, especially after the sun goes down. A jacket is needed if you are going to be out late or early this weekend. Gusts over 25 mph possible at times but we will start on a downward trend with these winds. A lighter breeze will stick around for Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above average with a warming trend in store for next week. Sunny skies will hold for most of the week with a few high clouds. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 60s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018