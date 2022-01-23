13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jan. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All Wind Advisories have expired across the region. It is still windy outside, making temperatures feel slightly nippy at times, especially after the sun goes down. A jacket is needed if you are going to be out late or early this weekend. Gusts over 25 mph possible at times but we will start on a downward trend with these winds. A lighter breeze will stick around for Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above average with a warming trend in store for next week. Sunny skies will hold for most of the week with a few high clouds. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 60s by the end of next week.