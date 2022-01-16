13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jan. 15, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High pressure will keep its grip over the area through the weekend and into next week. We’ll stay dry with relatively light winds for the region. It’s still breezy around the Colorado River Basin with gusts around 25-30 mph for Sunday. Temperatures around there and the Laughlin/Bullhead city area will hover around 70 for the week. Temperatures will stay slightly above average for the Las Vegas valley through the weekend. Temperatures are shaping up to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Temperatures will steadily rise for the week ahead with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. We’ll start off the week with clouds as a weak low pressure system moves on shore from the west coast. Overall we’ll have a pretty mild week with those clouds gradually breaking towards the end of the week.