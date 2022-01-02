13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Jan. 1, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are starting off 2022 with chilly and windy. Windy conditions will linger into the evening with the highest winds sticking around for the Colorado River Basin and Mountains. For Saturday night, sustained northerly winds between 10-15 mph will drop down to the single digits as the night goes on around the Las Vegas Valley. Gusts between 25-30 mph are expected around the Laughlin/Bullhead city area for Sunday and gusts as high as 25 mph possible for higher elevations like the Spring Mountains. Winds will cause rough waters along south Lake Mohave. A breeze will stick around through Monday for these areas. Winds will gradually calm down early next week.

This northerly flow will drop temperatures to below freezing across the region. For Las Vegas lows will be down to the upper 20s to low 30s so if you are out late or early tomorrow morning proper attire is needed. Make sure to protect pets, plants, pipes and people. Temperatures will dip to 20F and below for the Kingman area, prompting a Hard Freeze Warning to take effect. The warning will last from Saturday night through Sunday morning. This freeze can cause substantial damage to crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Mohave and San Bernardino counties near Needles and Lake Havasu City for the same time period. As for our northwest regions, there is an Avalanche Warning in effect for Washington county in southern Utah, including the St. George area. This will stay in effect through Sunday morning. Travel in warned areas is not recommended. Heavy snowfall and strong winds have created hazardous avalanche conditions.

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week with highs in the 60s by Thursday around the Las Vegas valley. Overall, we’ll have a much milder week than last with early week clouds breaking a little towards the end of the week.