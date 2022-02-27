13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Feb. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lake Wind Advisory has expired along the Colorado River but still expect breezy conditions through the rest of the weekend. Gusts as high as 25 mph possible around the river basin and for the mountains.

We’ll steadily start a warming trend, with highs a few degrees warmer each day through the end of next week. Highs will reach the mid 60s around the Las Vegas Valley. As the week progresses highs will rise to the mid to upper 70s, flirting with the 80s. Highs will reach the 80s during the middle of the week for areas near the Arizona border like Laughlin/Bullhead city. If you’re up in the mountains then mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are expected.

As we get towards the end of the week the forecast gets less and less certain. An area of low pressure will push inland off the pacific coast, with a cold front looking to sweep through on Friday. Depending on the set-up of the area of low pressure and the upper-level troughing stemming off of it, we could pick up some light showers. Temperatures will almost certainly take a 10 degree dive by Friday. I’ve put a slight chance for Friday and Saturday but we’ll have to continue monitoring the development of this system. Winds will pick up towards the end of the week as well.