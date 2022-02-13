13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Feb. 12, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Unseasonably warm temperatures will hang around through Monday. Friday the Las Vegas area hit a high of 78, just one degree off from tying the record of 79 set in 1971. We’ll approach record temperatures throughout the weekend with the mid 70s holding on and sunny skies. We’re running over 10 degrees above normal.

There will be a pattern change for the beginning of the week. Valentines Day will still over all be pleasant with a breeze picking up during the day. There is a potent cold front pushing in from the Gulf of Alaska which will cause those winds to start to pick up as it approaches. As moisture tries to fight dry air over the valley we’ll see a bit more cloud cover for Monday and Tuesday. Right now, there isn’t model consensus for rain chances over the Las Vegas Valley but more confidence in light precipitation over the Spring Mountains and for Lincoln and Mojave counties.

Winds will be the big story with this frontal passage. Winds will pick up considerably for Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if any wind advisories are put out Tuesday through Thursday. I’m also putting in a 20% for rain across Southern Nevada for Tuesday as this low has the potential to gain enough strength with the help of the orographic lifting to break through that dry air and create some instability. Precipitation, if any, will stay on the lighter side.

Temperatures will take a dive after this front passes through, dropping about 10 degrees by Tuesday.