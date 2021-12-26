13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Dec. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Wind Advisory is in effect for central and north Clark county until Sunday afternoon. This includes the Las Vegas Valley. Winds have continued to pick up over these last few days. Gusts upwards to 45 mph possible in some parts of the region.

We aren’t done with the rain just yet though. There are still going to be chances for rain to pop-up Christmas day. Models are showing late Saturday into Sunday and with higher chances for the mountains. It won’t be a washout but a light shower is possible, even around the Las Vegas Valley. More rain will spill into the valley late Saturday into early Sunday so rain chances are higher for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Snow showers will be possible over the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for the Spring Mountains/Red Rock and Lincoln county.

More widespread rain is expected on Monday across the Southern Great Basin. The rain chances will stick around through the week. The Las Vegas valley will cool off a lot for the middle of next week, bringing those rain chances to a wintry mix chance. The highest chances for rain and snow will be Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll ring in the New Year with cool temperatures.