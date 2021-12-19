13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Dec. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dry and cool weather will hold through the weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Sunday with seasonable highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures will stay relatively steady in the 50s for the week ahead. Winds around the lake and mountains will remain breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph in these areas.

We’ll have an active weather pattern for the week leading up to Christmas. We’ll start Monday off mild but we have a Pacific Northwest low pressure system that will cause deep troughing across the Southwest. Models are still showing some variance in positioning but the valley will start to see moisture flowing into the area late Monday into Tuesday in the form of clouds.

We won’t see as much sun this week as partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will hold over the region. Temperatures won’t fluctuate too much, just rising slightly toward the middle and end of the week. As this upper-level disturbance keeps deepening and strengthening, our rain chances increase by the end of the week. There is going to be the chance for scattered showers around the Las Vegas valley late Wednesday through Christmas. On and off again showers possible during these days with moderate rainfall possible at times. Snow showers are likely for the mountains. The heaviest precipitation looks to stay over the Sierra’s with possible impacts to Owens Valley. Accumulating snowfall is also possible for the Spring Mountains. This system has the potential to delay or change travel conditions leading into the holiday.

Breezy conditions will stick around the Colorado River Basin and the mountains for the week. Winds will pick up around the city during the middle of the week but all areas look to stay below wind advisory criteria. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for the holiday with clouds breaking for some sun!