13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Aug. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until Monday night across Southern Nevada. Temperatures will hit between 105F and 110F around Las Vegas and get as high as 115F along the Colorado River Valley. The extreme heat will lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

Hurricane Nora continues to trek northward. Remnants are expected to spill into Southern Nevada. Nora is expected to move up the coast of Mexican states Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa over these next few days and could make landfall. As it continues its journey toward the Gulf of California, potential impacts are heavy rain and damaging winds. A jet streak is forecasted to move right over Southern Nevada in the middle of the week. This will help drive that moisture surge toward the Las Vegas Valley. There is still uncertainty of how much rain will hit the region, but there is increasing confidence that we’ll see some action.

Temperatures will drop to below average this week with highs staying in the 90s for the end of the week. There are slight chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms through the weekend but it won’t be a washout.