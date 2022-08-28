13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Aug. 27, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat will stick around through the weekend as temperatures continue to climb. Highs Sunday will hover around the normal for this time of year but they are looking to surpass that through most of the week. To go along with the heat, we’ll have plenty of sunshine so heat risk is going to be the big story this week. Light winds will be felt, especially along the Colorado River Valley.

We will catch a break from the monsoon this week. There are a few slight lingering chances for higher elevations in Clark, Lincoln, San Bernardino and Mohave counties. The way high pressure is situated to our east, it’s favoring drier conditions than we have seen these past few weeks.

Temperatures are expected to reach their highest during the middle of the week. The hottest we’ve seen since the end of last month. Highs will range between 105°-110℉ around the Las Vegas Valley. Triple digit teens are likely to last through most of the week in the Laughlin/Bullhead city areas. Even Mount Charleston could break 80 by the middle of the week.